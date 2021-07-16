Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Contactless card transactions more than tripled annually in April

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 10.28am
Contactless card transactions more than tripled in April compared with a year earlier when much of the economy was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Contactless card transactions more than tripled in April compared with a year earlier when much of the economy was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 963 million contactless card transactions in April, 260% more than the 267 million recorded in April 2020, figures from trade association UK Finance show.

The total value of contactless transactions was £11.9 billion in April, more than doubling from £5 billion in April 2020.

The number of debit and credit card transactions taking place generally across the UK in April surged by 76.4% compared with April 2020.

Some 1.6 billion card transactions took place in April using plastic.

The total card spend of £65.6 billion across the UK was 53.4% higher than in April 2020.

There were also signs that cautious households are continuing to pay down debts.

Outstanding balances on credit card accounts have contracted by 11.6% in the 12 months to April, reflecting repayments outstripping new borrowing in the year, UK Finance said.

