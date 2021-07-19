Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Virgin Atlantic reopens onboard bars after 15-month pandemic closure

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 1.28pm
Virgin Atlantic has reopened its onboard bars following a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic has reopened its onboard bars following a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The communal areas in Upper Class cabins are being used on flights serving countries on the Government’s green and amber travel lists, including Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.

They include a facility named The Loft on the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350, which features a 32-inch television.

Virgin Atlantic said social distancing is in place in the bars “where possible”, but passengers are permitted to remove their face coverings when eating or drinking.

The airline’s chief customer and operations officer, Corneel Koster, said: “Our onboard bars and social spaces are a signature part of our Upper Class experience so I’m delighted we’re finally able to reopen them to our customers, where they can enjoy a drink and catch up with friends.

“I know our cabin crew teams can’t wait to get back to providing our customers with the full Upper Class service we’re famous for and that’s been missed by many over the last 15 months.”

Monday’s reopening coincides with the lifting of the requirement for pubs and bars in England to operate with table service only.

