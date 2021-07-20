Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Online grocery sales fall for first time on record following Covid surge

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 9.28am
Online grocery sales fell for the first time on record (David Parry/PA)
Online grocery sales fell for the first time on record (David Parry/PA)

The number of shoppers buying groceries online fell for the first time ever as the peak of home deliveries during the height of the pandemic eased, according to new data.

Online orders fell 81,000 in July compared with the same four weeks a year ago, data firm Kantar found, and digital baskets shrank 8% to £80 a shop – the lowest level since February 2020.

Supermarkets also failed to fully benefit from the football fever of the Euro 2020 tournament, with shoppers preferring to watch games in pubs and bars instead of at home, according to the figures.

As a result, take-home sales of alcohol over the four weeks to mid-July fell 3% compared with a month earlier, Kantar said.

Kantar supermarket data for 12 weeks to July 11 (Kantar/PA)

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “It was a huge month for British football, with major tournaments usually providing a significant boost to supermarkets.

“But with many fans choosing to make the most of newfound freedoms and watch the matches in pubs and bars, take-home sales of alcohol over the four weeks to mid-July were actually down by 3% compared with the previous month.

“That said, shoppers still spent £1.2 billion on the category – a 24% increase on the same period in 2019.

“Crisps and snack brands also enjoyed a boost from those of us who gathered round to watch the games at home and sales grew by 23% compared with two years ago.”

The details come as sales in supermarkets continue to cool compared with a year ago at the height of the first lockdown when shelves were stripped bare and panic-buying set in.

In the 12 weeks to July 11, sales fell 5.1% compared with a year ago – although this was up by more than £3 billion on the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Of all the high street supermarkets, which faced tough comparisons with a year ago, only Waitrose saw sales rise compared with a year ago – up 0.1%. The worst performer was Co-op with a fall of 14.6%, followed by Iceland, down 11.6%.

Unlike most of their rivals, both refused to repay business rates saved from last year’s tax holiday despite seeing soaring sales due to the pandemic.

Kantar also found that the majority of shoppers felt safe on their latest trip to a retailer, despite rising Covid-19 infection levels.

Mr McKevitt said: “The proportion of people who feel safe when visiting stores has not varied significantly over the past six months, despite the majority of the country now being at least partially vaccinated.

“Just over half of the population feel happy and secure in store but that of course means a significant minority still experience some degree of anxiety while out and about.”

Of the big four supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – Tesco’s market share moved up from 26.7% to 27.1%, while Sainsbury’s rose from 14.9% to 15.2%.

Asda’s share slipped by 0.1 percentage points to 14.0% and Morrisons’ fell from 10.3% last year to 10.1% this period.

All four saw sales fall compared with a year earlier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier