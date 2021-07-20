Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr upgrades profit outlook as sales fizz

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 11.07am
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has said profits are set to beat forecasts thanks to pubs, bars and restaurants restocking as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed (Irn-Bru/PA)
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has said profits are set to beat forecasts thanks to pubs, bars and restaurants restocking as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

The Scottish soft drinks group said trading has been better than expected over the past few months, driven by a bounce-back in the hospitality sector as indoor socialising reopened in late May.

It said it now expects 2021-22 profits to recover slightly above the £37.4 million recorded in 2019-20, before the pandemic struck.

AG Barr said: “At our full-year results on 30 March 2021 we communicated that the business was in strong financial health, with our brands and business poised for growth on a like-for-like basis.

“Trading since then has been better than anticipated, driven by a combination of factors, some Covid-related, including customer restocking, in the hospitality sector in particular, and some associated with underlying brand momentum, such as the positive performance of recent innovation launches.”

AG Barr has seen its Funkin cocktail range benefit from reopening of hospitality (AG Barr/PA)

It came as drinks mixer group Fever-Tree also said on Tuesday that sales were ahead of expectations in the first six months of the year, up 36% to £141.8 million, despite logistics problems in the UK and globally.

Firms are being boosted by the return of trade in pubs, bars and restaurants as lockdown has lifted in the UK.

AG Barr said in May that it was seeing a particular jump in demand for its Funkin cocktail range after the reopening of hospitality.

But it was also seeing ongoing strong demand for Funkin cocktails to drink at home due to pandemic trends.

Liberum analyst Wayne Brown said AG Barr’s pre-tax profits are now expected to be at least 10% better than his previous forecast.

He added that the recent hot weather has “no doubt” also helped give a fillip to the firm’s trading.

