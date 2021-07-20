Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Business / Business news

Young’s eyes boost from ‘staycation summer’ as pub sales rebound

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 11.16am
Pub chain Young’s has hailed better-than-expected trading (Young’s/PA)
Pub firm Young’s has said it expects to capitalise on a “busy staycation summer” after reporting recent sales ahead of its targets.

Shares in the company nudged higher after it told shareholders that trading since the publication of its full-year result on May 20 have “continued to be ahead of the board’s expectations”.

The company, which operates more than 270 pubs, said total sales for the 13 weeks from April 12 to July 12 were at 95% of the levels from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

On April 12, the group opened 144 pubs for outdoor trading only, with the remainder of sites welcoming customers again from May 17, amid the reopening of indoor areas although some restrictions were in place.

In an update ahead of its annual general meeting, company chairman Stephen Goodyear said the group was “disappointed” it was unable ease restrictions on June 21.

However, he said its pubs are now able to operate “close to normal” following the latest phase of the Government road map on Monday.

Young’s said it is “optimistic” for the current financial year and believes its “large number of bookings” for weddings, parties and other events will boosting takings amid “another busy staycation summer”.

Mr Goodyear said: “Our trading has benefited from significant pent-up demand, as well as from the major capex programme undertaken in our pubs, hotels and outdoor areas and the delivery of some truly transformational projects.

“We are starting to see the benefit from our recent major developments, the majority of which were carried out and completed while we were closed during lockdown.

“We will continue to focus on our strategy of running premium, differentiated and well-invested pubs and hotels.

“The strength of our balance sheet leaves us well-placed to make further investments and generate good returns for the long term.”

Shares in the business were 0.5% higher at 1,537.8p in early trading on Tuesday.

