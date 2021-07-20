Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Virgin Wines beats trading guidance as sales momentum keeps pace

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 12.07pm
Home delivery wine retailer Virgin Wines has lifted its trading guidance (Virgin Wines/PA)
Home delivery wine retailer Virgin Wines has lifted its trading guidance (Virgin Wines/PA)

Online wine retailer Virgin Wines has hiked its trading targets again as it maintained sales momentum despite the reopening of hospitality venues.

The company, which launched on the stock market in March, saw shares lift after it reported “strong levels of customer demand in May and June”.

Virgin Wines said revenue and earnings for the year to June 30 are therefore now expected to have been “marginally higher than previous expectations”.

Revenues for the year increased by around 30% to £73.8 million, it said in the interim trading update.

Meanwhile, it expected its earnings to have increased by 45% to £6.4 million, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The direct-to-consumer retailer told shareholders that “positive sales momentum has continued into July” despite the further easing of lockdown restrictions, which saw pubs, bars and restaurants welcome customers inside again from May.

Bosses at the business said they are confident that the trends driving growth in the online wine market “remain strong”.

Jay Wright, chief executive of the firm, said the business has come out of the past financial year in a “stronger position than ever”.

He added: “Full-year 2021 has been a transformational year for Virgin Wines, delivering significant growth in our revenue, our profit and our customer base.

“This has been achieved whilst successfully listing the business on AIM and navigating the operational complexities that comes with significant growth in a Covid world.

“Over this period, keeping our people safe, alongside maintaining the outstanding service levels our customers are so used to, has been a priority.

“I strongly believe the strength of our business model, with our consistent and proven ability to deliver increased profit in tandem with increased revenue, places us in an advantageous position when it comes to being a long-term e-commerce winner in a post-lockdown world.”

Shares in the company were 3.3% higher after early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier