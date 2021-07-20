Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ministers announce plans to streamline lorry driver test amid shortage

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 4.24pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
The Government has unveiled plans to help tackle Britain’s mounting lorry driver crisis, including easing driver qualification requirements and improved working conditions.

Ministers announced a consultation to allow drivers to take one test to drive both articulated and rigid lorries as part of a package of measures.

The logistics industry is facing an estimated shortfall of around 100,000 HGV drivers due to the pandemic and following Brexit.

In an open letter to the sector, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey and Environment Secretary George Eustice pledged to support recruitment and retention in the industry.

Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps (House of Commons/PA)

Other measures include giving drivers more official parking spaces and boosting standards of lorry parks to help encourage hauliers to stay in the sector.

But the plans were criticised by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) for failing to address “critical” short-term issues in the sector.

It comes as retailers face increasing woes due to the driver shortage, which is causing delays and cost hikes across the grocery and delivery sector.

Drinks mixer business Fever-Tree became the latest firm to warn over a hit to profits from the HGV driver crisis, which is also adding to higher global shipping costs due to the pandemic.

The ministers’ open letter hopes the plans for a single test will streamline the qualification process and boost lorry test appointment availability.

The consultation will also look at allowing trainers to examine drivers in the off-road manoeuvres part of the HGV driving test, and whether specific car and trailer tests should be required.

Almost 1,500 HGV drivers are taking their test each week, but the Government wants to increase this.

Mr Shapps said: “I understand the challenges faced by drivers and operators right now and while longer-term solutions must be led first and foremost by industry leaders, today we are saying this Government is here to help.

“This set of measures will kickstart that help, easing pressure on the sector as we work together to attract new drivers, improve conditions and ensure the industry’s future is a prosperous one.”

But the RHA said immediate action was needed.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the RHA, said: “This is a step in the right direction long-term, but it doesn’t address the critical short-term issues we’re facing.

“The problem is immediate, and we need to have access to drivers from overseas on short-term visas.”

The plans come after the Government last week announced a temporary extension to lorry drivers’ hours to help ease the shortage.

But unions warned over safety issues, saying the move could increase the pressure to drive while tired.

