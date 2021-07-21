Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Nichols profits soar as Vimto sales bound

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 1.10pm
Nichols’ shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange. (Ian West/PA)
Nichols’ shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange. (Ian West/PA)

The popularity of Vimto helped its producer nearly triple its half-year profits in the first six months of 2021.

Sales of the drink, which is popular in the UK, the Middle East and Africa, grew by more than 42%, Nichols said on Wednesday.

In Africa, Vimto sales grew by close to 23%, while the Middle East market remained “resilient” through Ramadan. Sales in Nichols’ “rest of the world” category rose by 49%.

It helped pre-tax profit rise from £2.9 million in the first six months of 2020 to £8.6 million in the same period this year.

Revenue rose by nearly 14% to £67.4 million in the same period, Nichols revealed.

“The continued strong performance of the Vimto brand, the group’s robust balance sheet and our diversified business model has ensured a resilient financial performance in the period with growth across each of our reporting segments,” said chairman John Nichols.

“The UK Government’s planned roadmap out of lockdown continues and although at a more cautious pace than originally planned, the group’s positive start to the year means that we remain confident that it will achieve the board’s expectations for the year.

“Longer term, the board is currently assessing the impact of inflationary pressures affecting logistics, labour, plastics and costs associated with increasing environmental legislation.”

The business said that despite a slower move in the UK out of lockdown it was still on track to meet the board’s expectations for the year.

Mr Nichols added: “Our first and most important objective through the Covid-19 pandemic has been the continued safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers. Throughout these challenging times, our colleagues have consistently demonstrated their commitment to our business and our customers, and I would again like to wholeheartedly thank everyone for their support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier