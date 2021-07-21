Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jeremy Clarkson’s hit TV show ‘helps spark surge in property searches’

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.05am
Jeremy Clarkson attending the Amazon Prime Video launch event for Clarkson’s Farm in June (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson’s hit TV show Clarkson’s Farm has helped to spark a surge in searches for homes nearby, according to a website.

Searches for homes to buy in the Cotswold village of Chadlington jumped by 511% in June.

Rightmove, which recorded the jump, said Chadlington recorded a bigger surge in interest than anywhere else in Britain in June 2021, when compared to the same period in 2020.

Chipping Norton also recorded a 64% increase in sale searches following increasing interest from home movers looking to relocate to countryside towns and villages.

Rightmove suggested viewers have been captivated by the local countryside and looked at homes for sale in and around the area where the show is filmed.

The website’s director of property data Tim Bannister said: “With the number of places to discover, and areas of natural beauty to explore in the Cotswolds, it’s easy to see why the show has sparked so much interest in nearby areas.”

The Amazon Prime Video series won praise for its charm and humour, charting Clarkson’s antics on the land he owns in the Cotswolds.

A second series of Clarkson’s Farm has been commissioned.

