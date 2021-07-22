Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
US private equity firm given deadline to place rival Morrisons takeover bid

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.42pm
Clayton Dubilier & Rice had an original £5.5 billion approach rebuffed (Mike Egerton/PA)
American private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been set a deadline to table a bid for Morrisons or walk away from the takeover battle for the supermarket.

The UK takeover panel said the firm, which had an original £5.5 billion approach rebuffed, has until 5pm on August 9 to make a firm offer.

Since turning down CD&R’s proposals, Morrisons’ management have agreed a £6.3 billion takeover by a consortium involving private equity rivals Fortress and Apollo.

It is understood that CD&R is working on a financial package to allow it to put forward a second bid for the retailer.

The new deadline for an offer is seven days before Morrisons shareholders will vote at a general meeting on the current Fortress-backed deal.

Apollo Management had initially been in the frame to compete in a three-way bidding war but decided to join forces with Fortress earlier this week.

Shares in Morrisons are currently at 265p, reflecting a feeling among investors that it is likely to be sold for more than the 254p per share deal agreed with Fortress.

On Thursday, Morrisons also published bid documents which show that bankers and advisers are in line to take home around £275 million if the proposed takeover goes ahead.

Advisers could receive around £169 million for financing the deal, with bankers set to gain £36 million for broking advice for Fortress, as well as £17 million in legal advice.

Morrisons would also pay £42 million to advisers involved its process.

