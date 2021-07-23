Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / Business news

Ted Baker quits Ugly Brown Building HQ for Gorgeous Brown Building

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 8.17am
Fashion brand Ted Baker is moving to a new HQ known as the Gorgeous Brown Building at 101 Cleveland Street in London’s Fitzrovia (PA)
Fashion brand Ted Baker is moving to a new headquarters in central London.

The company confirmed it has signed a 10-year lease with Westminster City Council, with rent of £900,000 a year, and expects to move in next summer.

The relocation to 101 Cleveland Street, in Fitzrovia, marks a significant shift for the retailer, which has been based in King’s Cross for 20 years.

Shop sign stock
Ted Baker will move into its new offices next summer (Nick Ansell/PA)

Bosses said the move will see its rent reduced, with current charges at its King’s Cross base – called the Ugly Brown Building – of £3.25 million, and up to £4.2 million if it took up an option to lease another block.

Ted Baker had previously owned the Ugly Brown Building but it was sold to British Airways Pension Trustees for £78.8 million last year following the departure of founder Ray Kelvin, who faced allegations of workplace harassment. He denied any wrongdoing.

The new HQ will be named the Gorgeous Brown Building, and bosses said it “is a fitting home for the brand with its distinctive flatiron shape and epic ceiling heights”.

Chief executive Rachel Osborne said: “It will enable us to work more efficiently and collaboratively, and most importantly to express our unique brand personality.

“We look forward to making our team members comfortable and hosting our global partners in our new showrooms from summer 2022.”

