Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Business water bills to increase as suppliers recover bad debts

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 9.11am
Many businesses have struggled to pay their bills during the pandemic (Rui Vieira/PA)
Many businesses have struggled to pay their bills during the pandemic (Rui Vieira/PA)

Ofwat has paved the way for suppliers to temporarily increase water bills for thousands of businesses, as company failures left a hole in water firms’ finances.

The regulator said that many companies have struggled to pay their bills as the pandemic takes a toll on business.

As a result, water companies have seen bad debt across the market reach more than 2% of their non-household revenue.

Ofwat said that prudent suppliers should be able to plan for and deal with bad debt levels of up to 2%.

But anything above that they will now be allowed to recover from other business customers on their books.

Although water companies will have to shoulder a quarter of the bad debt above the 2% threshold, the rest can be added to companies’ water bills over the next two years, Ofwat said.

Ofwat business retail market director Georgina Mills said: “These decisions aim to protect the interests of non-household customers in the short and longer term, including from the risk of systemic retailer failure as the business retail market continues to feel the impacts of Covid-19.

“By implementing market-wide adjustments to price caps, we aim to minimise any additional costs for customers in the shorter term by promoting efficiency and supporting competition.”

Yet, shares in listed water companies Severn Trent and United Utilities were both in the red shortly after markets opened in London.

The price increases will be smoothed out by keeping the increase in water bills in place for a minimum of two years, Ofwat said.

The regulator will still consult on some parts of the decision and is taking opinions until September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier