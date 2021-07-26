Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cranswick helped by boom in exports to Asia

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.22am
Meat producer Cranswick said it has been buoyed by an increase in exports to Asia while the price of UK pigs has grown rapidly (Sam Russell/PA)
Meat producer Cranswick said it has been buoyed by an increase in exports to Asia while the price of UK pigs has grown rapidly.

The company added that it is still on track to meet expectations, boosted by a strong demand for its poultry.

Far East export sales in the three months to the end of June were “well ahead” of where they were in the same period last year when China was in lockdown over Covid-19.

The UK pig price increased by 12% during the three months, Cranswick said on Monday.

The business increased the capacity at its poultry site in Eye, Suffolk, from 1.1 million to 1.4 million birds per week.

It also opened a new £20 million cooked bacon plant in Hull and is working on a breaded poultry facility in the city.

Chief executive Adam Couch said: “We have made a positive start to the year.

“Our capital investment programme remains firmly on track as we build the platform to deliver our long-term growth strategy, and we continue to make meaningful progress in delivering our group-wide ‘Second Nature’ sustainability strategy.”

Earlier this week the company’s Science Based Target for climate change was validated.

It sets Cranswick in line with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Cranswick plans to halve its emissions, and those that are produced when customers consume its products, by 2030 and will be net-zero a decade later, it said.

Mr Couch added: “The professionalism and commitment of our colleagues across the business is the foundation on which our successful performance is based, and as always I would like to thank them for their continued dedication and support.”

Shares in the company were trading up by around 2% on Monday morning.

