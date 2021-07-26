Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Tesco Bank pulls plug on current accounts

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 3.07pm
Tesco Bank current accounts were launched in 2014 (Tim Goode/PA)
Tesco Bank current accounts were launched in 2014 (Tim Goode/PA)

Tesco Bank is to close all of its personal and business current accounts at the end of November after it found that the vast majority of its customers were not using it for their main account.

Customers will soon receive a message asking them to withdraw all their money from the accounts before November 30, and change any standing orders or direct debits.

Around 213,000 accounts are currently open with the bank; however, it estimates that fewer than one in eight of these are being used by customers as their primary account.

Most of the accounts either see “limited activity”, Tesco Bank said, or are being used as customers’ savings pots.

The move will allow the bank to focus on other products and services that “meet the needs of Tesco shoppers”, it said.

It provides more than five million customers with banking and insurance products and will continue to offer credit cards and loans, among other things.

“The way customers shop and manage their money is constantly evolving and we are committed to developing products and services which align with the needs of Tesco shoppers,” said Tesco Bank chief executive Gerry Mallon.

“With so few of our current account customers using it as their primary account, we want to support them to find a suitable alternative dependent on their circumstances.

“We will pay particular attention to supporting any vulnerable customers and those in need of financial assistance.

“Customers who have been using our current account as a savings pot may be better suited to one of our tailored savings products. And shoppers who are looking for a payment option which allows them to continue collecting Clubcard points in and out of Tesco may want to consider Tesco Clubcard Pay or a Tesco Bank credit card.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]