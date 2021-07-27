Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

UK’s economic recovery upgraded by IMF

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 2.03pm
UK’s economic recovery upgraded by IMF
The IMF said it expects UK economic output to grow by 7% this year (PA)

The UK’s economy will grow faster than expected this year as the country bounces back from the devastation of Covid-19, according to a new report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects UK economic output to grow by 7% this year.

It is a large increase from the 5.3% growth that the body’s economists had predicted in April.

“There are positive signs that our economy is rebounding faster than initially expected, with the IMF forecasting the UK to have the joint highest growth rate in 2021 among the G7 economies,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

But the UK’s economic growth this year is likely to be in part because it had so far to bounce back from last year’s fall.

Of all the G7 nations, the UK was the worst hit in 2020, with output dipping 9.8%.

This year’s 7% growth puts the UK neck and neck with the US, but the American economy merely shrank by 3.5% last year, suffering far less than Britain.

Economists also downgraded their growth predictions for next year by 0.3% to 4.8%.

“We still face challenges ahead as a result of the impact of the pandemic, which is why we remain focused on protecting and creating as many jobs as possible through our Plan for Jobs,” Mr Sunak said.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook also highlighted a widening gap between richer and poorer countries as they look to recover from the pandemic.

“Growth prospects for advanced economies this year have improved by 0.5 percentage points, but this is offset exactly by a downward revision for emerging market and developing economies driven by a significant downgrade for emerging Asia,” said Gita Gopinath, the body’s chief economist.

Advanced economies are also expected to see a stronger recovery next year, she added.

The estimates highlight global inequality, not least as nearly 40% of people in advanced economies have been fully vaccinated, compared with just 11% in emerging markets and a “tiny fraction” in low-income developing countries.

Meanwhile, per capita income has dipped just 2.8% in advanced economies, compared with 6.3% for emerging market and developing economies, excluding China, according to IMF estimates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier