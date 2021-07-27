Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rout in Chinese markets pulls European counterparts lower

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 5.39pm
(Vincent Yu/PA)
Continued turmoil in Chinese markets has bled into European trading and pulled London stocks lower despite improving Covid case numbers.

Equity traders remained broadly cautious although the pound lifted to its highest in a fortnight as a result of the optimism regarding the trend in UK case numbers, while travel firms were among those to make gains.

The FTSE 100 closed 29.35 points, or 0.42%, lower at 6,996.08 on Tuesday.

“The rout in Chinese markets continued with the Hang Seng sliding to a nine-month low, which in turn has bled into wider market sentiment in Europe on Tuesday,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The weakness seen in Europe appears to be a by-product of wider fears that a policy misstep from Beijing could have wider consequences for the global economy.

“Travel and leisure have also had a more positive tone today on reports the UK could ease travel restrictions on travellers from the EU and US, with Tui showing strong gains, along with Ryanair and Jet2.”

Europe’s other major markets also posted significant drops, although they regained some ground after a particularly sharp slide in early trading.

The German Dax decreased by 0.64% and the French Cac moved 0.71% lower.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets followed their European counterparts on the back foot and opened lower ahead of a major day of earning reports including Microsoft and Apple.

Meanwhile, sterling hit its best reading against the dollar in 12 days as the US greenback faltered again.

The pound was up 0.03% versus the US dollar at 1.388 and was 0.02% lower against the euro at 1.173.

In company news, Just Eat Takeaway shares jumped after major shareholder Cat Rock Capital called on the company to take action or risk being the target of a hostile takeover.

The activist investor, which owns a 4.7% stake, said it should look at strategic options such as divestments or another merger to ensure it is not vulnerable to a cheap offer.

Shares in the food delivery business closed 226p higher at 6,217p.

Dettol maker Reckitt slumped in value, following a similar fall by rival Unilever on Monday, amid concerns of a sales slow-down after it was buoyed by the pandemic.

The consumer giant closed the day 525p lower at 5,700p.

Newspaper publisher Reach climbed in value after it posted a 4% sales rise for the past half year following a surge in digital sales.

The Daily Mirror owner finished 21p higher at 334p.

Chemicals firm Croda leapt by 440p to 8,266p to close at the top of the FTSE 100 after it saw a “record” first-half profit and increased its interim dividend payment.

The price of oil was treading water on Tuesday as it was caught between concerns on the pace of the global economic recovery and tightened energy supply.

Brent crude declined by 0.11% to 74.42 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Croda, up 440p at 8,266p, Just Eat Takeaway, up 226p at 6,217p, DS Smith, up 5.8p at 426.9p, and Rolls-Royce, up 1.25p at 98.27p.

The biggest fallers were Reckitt, down 525p at 5,700p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 57.5p at 1,278p, Intermediate Capital Group, down 79p at 2,184p, and Informa, down 13p at 487p.

