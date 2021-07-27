Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Morrisons’ top shareholder pushes back against £6.3bn takeover deal

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 6.16pm
The biggest shareholder in Morrisons it is “not inclined to support” the agreed takeover deal for the business (Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA)
Morrisons’ biggest shareholder has said it will not support the £6.3 billion private equity-backed takeover deal for the supermarket chain in a heavy blow to the retailer’s board.

It comes around three weeks after the UK’s fourth largest grocer agreed to a takeover by a consortium led by US private equity firm Fortress.

Silchester International, which owns a 15.14% stake in Morrisons, said on Tuesday that it is “not inclined to support” the agreed deal.

The current offer is priced at 252p per share, as well as a conditional special dividend at 2p per share for investors.

Morrisons shareholders are currently due to vote on the offer, which was supported by the firm’s board of directors, at a general meeting on August 16.

The retailer agreed to the takeover move days after it rebuffed an initial £5.5 billion approach from rival private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

UK takeover regulators have given CD&R a deadline of August 9 to either place their own firm bid for the chain or walk away.

Fellow institutional investor Apollo had reportedly been interested in an offer for Morrisons but confirmed last week that it was in talks to join forces with the agreed Fortress-backed takeover offer.

Silchester told other shareholders that believes the process regarding the potential takeover is also “disadvantageous to public shareholders generally”.

The firm called on Morrisons’ board to “allow more time to respond to other parties who might offer better value to Morrison’s public shareholders”.

It added that it believes “there is little in the recommended offer that could not be achieved” by Morrisons under its current ownership as a publicly-listed business.

