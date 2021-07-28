Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

British American Tobacco jumps amid soaring demand for cigarette alternatives

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 10.23am
The Glo device (BAT/PA)
The Glo device (BAT/PA)

British American Tobacco (BAT) has hailed a jump in sales despite the continued pressure on its cigarette business as it saw soaring demand for vaping, e-cigarette and oral nicotine products.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill owner held firm on its outlook for the year as it reported a better-than-expected rise in sales.

Revenues increased by 8.1% to £12.17 billion for the half-year to June, as it rebounded from a year badly hit by the pandemic and heavy restrictions in countries such as South Africa.

BAT said its “new categories” business, which includes products outside of traditional cigarettes, saw revenues increase 50% to £942 million in the first half.

It said that non-combustible products, such as its Vuse vaping brand and Glo heated tobacco brand, now make almost 12% of total operations.

The firm said it has “great momentum” and is “well on track” to meet its targets of £5 billion in new category revenue by 2025 and 50 million in customers using non-combustibles by 2030.

Jack Bowles, chief executive of BAT, said: “We are building strong, global brands of the future with Vuse, Velo and Glo.

“These are underpinned by industry leading multi-category consumer insights and science, with increasing digitalisation.

“We have invested a further incremental £346 million in the first half, funded by continued value growth from combustibles and expect to reach our £1 billion savings target 12 months early.

“Our rapid growth in new categories is driving significant scale benefits and 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in our journey towards ‘A Better Tomorrow’.”

It comes a day after the World Health Organisation branded e-cigarettes as “harmful” and called for better regulation to prevent young people from taking up vaping products.

Shares in the company were 0.1% lower in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier