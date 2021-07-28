Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
CitySprint to recruit hundreds of couriers

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 10.33am
CitySprint is to recruit an extra 600 couriers across the UK (CitySprint/PA)
Courier firm CitySprint is to recruit an extra 600 workers across the UK amid continuing growth in deliveries.

The new couriers will join the 3,500 vans, bikes and cars that CitySprint already uses, supporting the particular increase in the retail and healthcare sectors.

The recruitment drive is in response to a big rise in logistics requirements, especially in London.

Chief operations officer Mark Footman said: “Our focus is always on providing our clients with the best and smoothest-possible service and, in turn, helping them do the same for their customers.

“We are committed to deliver a first-class service to each of our clients all year round so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure the fleet is prepared to face anything that comes our way in the coming months as the business continues to grow.

“The new couriers will also help to ensure we continue to hit, and exceed, our targets in the London area, which has seen service levels increase dramatically over the last year.”

