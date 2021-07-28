Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Singapore’s GIC joins £6.3bn Morrisons takeover deal

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 11.05am
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund has joined the bid to buy Morrisons (Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA)
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund has joined forces with the private equity-led consortium seeking to buy Morrisons in £6.3 billion deal.

Bosses at the supermarket giant agreed the takeover move, led by institutional investor Fortress, earlier this month.

However, on Tuesday evening, Morrison’s largest shareholder, Silchester International, said it will not support the offer and called for more time for other potential bidders to come forward.

The current agreed deal values Morrisons at 252p per share, with a conditional special dividend of 2p per share.

On Wednesday, the Singaporean GIC fund said it will take part in the consortium to buy Morrisons via its Cambourne Life investment vehicle.

Fortress will continue to hold a majority position in the consortium and the value of the takeover offer will remain unchanged.

It comes around a week after private equity firm Apollo said it was in talks to join the Fortress-led agreed takeover deal.

Morrisons shareholders are currently due to vote on the offer, which was supported by the firm’s board of directors, at a general meeting on August 16.

The retailer agreed to the takeover move days after it rebuffed an initial £5.5 billion approach from rival private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

UK takeover regulators have given CD&R a deadline of August 9 to either place its own firm bid for the chain or walk away.

Morrisons’ share price was more than 265p on Wednesday morning, firmly ahead of the 254p takeover offer, suggesting that investors believe a higher bid is still likely.

