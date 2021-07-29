Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Co-op Bank and TSB swing back into profit after cutting costs

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 11.26am
TSB slashed costs last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
TSB slashed costs last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

TSB and the Co-operative Bank both swung to a profit in the first six months of the financial year after cutting costs.

The Co-op Bank turned a £44.6 million pre-tax loss in the opening six months of last year into a £21.4 million profit this time round.

Meanwhile, TSB swung from a loss of £65.5 million to a £42.9 million profit.

Both banks managed to increase their incomes while cutting costs, which was then reflected in their bottom lines.

TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie said: “With a relentless focus on what our customers want and innovating to serve them better, we have grown our balance sheet and increased income, while reducing operating costs further.

“I want to thank everyone at TSB for their efforts in supporting our customers and communities, helping them feel more money-confident, and in driving TSB’s wider contribution in the first half of the year.”

Co-op Bank boss Nick Slape said the company is well on its way to “sustainable profitability”.

“I am delighted to report that the relentless focus on delivering our plan is driving a strong financial and operational performance for the bank,” he said.

“As a result of a disciplined approach to cost alongside taking opportunities swiftly as they arise, we have delivered a second consecutive quarter of underlying and statutory profit.

“We have made excellent progress against the strategic priorities that we outlined at the end of 2020, remaining firmly on track to deliver our full-year guidance and to return the bank to sustainable profitability this year.”

Co-op Bank said it had managed to cut costs by 9% compared with a year ago because of efforts to simplify its business. The company completed a restructuring last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier