Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group set for ‘upbeat’ update after reopening stores

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.31pm
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group will reveal its trading figures for the past year on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group will reveal its trading figures for the past year on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sports Direct owner Frasers Group is expected to unveil an “upbeat” trading update amid hopes its sales will have rebounded strongly after the reopening of high street stores.

In April, the Mike Ashley-led retail giant was cautious in its outlook despite the reopening of retailers across the UK.

The company warned it could take a £200 million hit from the impact of pandemic restrictions following the third national lockdown.

However, shareholders will be hopeful of a strong recovery message from the group, which also owns House of Fraser and Flannels, when it delivers its full-year trading figures on Thursday August 5.

Sports Direct delay results
Frasers Group chief executive officer Mike Ashley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In May, Mr Ashley showed his confidence in the group’s post-Covid future by snapping up £60 million more shares in the company.

The group reports significant online sales through Sports Direct but continues to operate a large and sprawling retail portfolio which will have been significantly impacted by restrictions.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “After a surge of sales in April, clothes shopping appears to have fallen out of fashion again in May and June, according to the ONS, which also doesn’t bode too well for the performance of House of Fraser and Flannels, with sales in department stores particularly weak.

“However, football fever should have kept demand more buoyant at Sports Direct, with young sports fans buying kit and equipment to try and follow in the footsteps of their soccer heroes.”

Analysts have also highlighted strong growth in the athleisure sector over the past year amid a jump in fitness activity during the pandemic.

Jonathan Pritchard, analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “I think that the athleisure trend will prove to be something that carries all boats.

“Whether the better trading post-restart is enough to boost the reported full-year 2021 number or just gives them a good start to full-year 2021 remains to be seen but there is no doubt that the trends will continue and Sports Direct, to a lesser degree than JD, will take advantage.

“There remains the ongoing discussion surrounding allocations of cutting edge sports fashion wear from the big brands but on a participation side the rhetoric around Sports direct is likely to be upbeat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier