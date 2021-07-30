Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

UK ‘closing in on agreement’ with New Zealand in trade talks – Truss

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 12.14am
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has been warned about the impact on UK farmers (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK is “closing in on an agreement in principle” in trade talks with New Zealand, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said.

She said “great progress” has been made in the sixth round of talks between the two countries which ran from July 19-30.

The prospect of a deal with Australia has prompted controversy, with many British farmers raising concerns about being undercut and some MPs questioning how environmentally friendly it is to ship food to and from the other side of the world.

The Department for International Trade said deals will not be signed that compromise high environmental protections and food standards.

Countryside stock
Concerns have been raised about how UK farmers will be affected (Danny Lawson/PA)

It said a free trade agreement could see the removal of tariffs on UK and New Zealand goods, reducing costs for consumers and opening up access for UK services and investment.

Ms Truss said the deal is also “an important step” towards joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a £9 trillion free trade area of 11 Asia-Pacific nations.

The International Trade Secretary said: “We made great progress in our trade talks with New Zealand this week.

“We’re closing in on an agreement in principle, with six more chapters now complete. The UK and New Zealand share core values, a long history and a commitment to free trade. I want a modern agreement that pushes new frontiers in areas like green and digital trade.

“This deal is also an important step towards joining the CPTPP: a high-standards agreement covering half a billion people across four continents.

“Membership would open up new opportunities for our Great British businesses, farmers and services, giving them access to some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world.”

