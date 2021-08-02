New home registrations jump to 14-year high

The number of new homes being registered jumped to a 14-year high between April and June, according to an industry body.

Across the UK, 46,452 new homes were registered in the second quarter of 2021, marking the highest quarterly total since the third quarter of 2007, the National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, said.

Builders register homes with the NHBC before work starts, so the figures indicate the supply of homes in the pipeline.

The NHBC said it has seen extraordinary growth since the second quarter of 2020 when lockdown restrictions saw work on many sites halted, with registrations now up by 130%.

All UK nations or regions recorded increased registrations compared with a year earlier, with the highest uplifts in the North East of England (436% growth), Scotland (417%), Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man (230%) and the North West of England (212%).

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Our latest quarter’s registration statistics show the remarkable recovery the house building industry has made since activity ground to a halt on site in April and May last year.

“A 14-year-high in new home registrations is quite something in the present environment.

“Despite the combined effects of the pandemic and Brexit causing labour shortages and some disruption to the supply of materials, the outlook for the medium term is a positive one.

“Demand for home ownership is holding strong alongside significant investor interest in the growing build to rent and retirement living sectors.”

Within the UK total, 15,790 registrations were for detached homes, 14,022 were for semi-detached properties, 9,447 were for apartments, 6,397 were for terraced homes and 796 were for bungalows.

Many housing market reports have pointed to households searching for larger properties with more space due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Registrations for homes in the rental sector increased by 17% compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Here are the numbers of new build registrations in the second quarter and the percentage increase compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the NHBC:

– North East, 1,871, 436%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 3,224, 182%

– East Midlands, 4,696, 166%

– West Midlands, 5,192, 201%

– Eastern, 6,432, 122%

– London, 5,199, 23%

– South East, 6,333, 79%

– South West, 3,450, 97%

– Wales, 1,318, 157%

– Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 1,175, 230%

– North West, 3,903, 212%

– Scotland, 3,659, 417%