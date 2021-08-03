Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nearly half of landlords ‘reduced or paused rental payments in 2020’

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.19am
Nearly half of private landlords said they reduced or paused their tenants’ monthly rent payments last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Shawbrook Bank (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nearly half (46%) of private landlords say they reduced or paused their tenants’ monthly rent payments last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 28% of landlords surveyed for Shawbrook Bank said they gave their tenants a payment holiday – a period when they did not have to pay rent.

A further 18% offered a rent reduction for a certain period.

On average, rental payment holidays lasted for three months, compared to rent reductions which lasted four months, according to the research from among 1,000 landlords.

Landlords who gave their tenants a payment holiday estimate they lost £7,500 on average, while those who offered rent reductions estimate this cost them £6,500 typically.

More than a third of landlords who gave a form of rent reduction said that they proactively offered it to their tenant. Concerns around furlough, job security and redundancy were all common reasons why a rent reduction or payment holiday was suggested.

Landlords with a portfolio of properties were more likely to have agreed a rent reduction than those with a single property to let. They were also more likely to say they had missed out on some income.

John Eastgate, managing director of property finance at Shawbrook Bank, said: “This period has clearly underlined the critically important role that the private rental sector is playing, and will continue to play, in the UK housing market.”

