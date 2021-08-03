Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / Business news

Travis Perkins ups guidance despite soaring costs

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.13am
Sales rose in the past few months, the building supplier said (Adam Gasson/PA)
Travis Perkins hiked its profit forecast on Tuesday despite a major rise in costs in the past three months.

The business said that it believes adjusted operating profit will reach at least £310 million, an update of £10 million from previous guidance.

Yet shareholders were less than impressed. Most of the gain came from better than expected profits from Travis Perkins’ property portfolio.

And although operating profit had risen 14% in the first six months of the year, it was still below the £165 million that analysts at Liberum had forecast, so did not come as a pleasant surprise to investors.

Shares had dipped by around 1.5% on Tuesday morning.

The business said it had to contend with costs rising heavily over the period. In the past three months, price inflation hit 7%.

Travis Perkins said that this pressure is likely to continue in the near term and added there are shortages in timber and plasterboard.

Revenue grew 41% on a like-for-like basis, and the company swung from a £94.5 million loss to a £145.7 million profit before tax.

It was a period characterised by shrinking the business. Travis Perkins got out of the retail space when it listed Wickes as a separate business in April.

A month later the company sold its plumbing and heating business to private equity company HIG Capital for £325 million. The proceeds from this sale will be passed on to shareholders, Travis Perkins said.

It has led to a smaller business. Although revenue has been rising at the parts of the company that Travis Perkins still owns, the sales reduced a £2.8 billion revenue business to £2.3 billion.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: “Our businesses have continued to play a critical role in the construction sector’s ongoing recovery and, while some uncertainty still remains, the end markets for our trade-focused businesses remain robust.

“As a result, I am cautiously optimistic around the outlook for the business and confident in our ability to make further progress in the second half of the year.

“We look forward to updating shareholders on our future plans in September.”

