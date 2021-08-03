Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Markets trade up despite afternoon blues

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 5.20pm
The FTSE 100 gained ground on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The buoyant mood of London’s traders was smashed as markets opened in the US on Tuesday.

The top index of shares in the UK, the FTSE 100, had been trading up significantly, but dipped briefly into negative territory as New York woke up.

“The manufacturing PMIs seem to have been the catalyst for the uncertainty this week, with both China and the US producing worse than expected prints,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda.

“The former is more worrying as the latter is still very strong and coming from a much higher point, but both do feed into the narrative of peak growth and with the China data coming at a time of rising Covid cases, potentially darker days ahead.”

But London’s market managed to regain some of its winnings, ending up 24 points at 7,106.

The 0.3% rise was driven by BP, which surprised shareholders by upping its dividend. It lit a fire under the company’s shares, which closed up 5.6%.

Other natural resources companies helped tug the FTSE 100 up, with banks also near the top following a decent set of results from Standard Chartered on Tuesday morning.

On the continent, the Frankfurt Dax spent most of the afternoon struggling but regained some ground shortly before close. It ended the day 0.1% lower than Monday’s close.

“European markets have struggled for direction today, with the Dax underperforming largely due to weakness in automakers led by BMW, who warned on the outlook due to supply chain concerns and chip shortages,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“German chipmaker Infineon doubled down on this by saying that recent production outages in the US and Malaysia meant that chip shortages are at their worst levels in 30 years.”

But the French Cac market proved to have a better day, up 0.7%. In New York the S&P 500 was trading down around 0.1%, with the Dow Jones up around the same amount, as markets closed in Europe.

Sterling was trading up around 0.1%. By the end of the day one pound could buy 1.3903 dollars or 1.1721 euros.

It was a good day for British insurers, as Hiscox ended up 5.7%.

The business said that it had registered a profit of nearly £100 million in the first six months of the year, reversing a loss of around the same amount a year ago.

Fellow insurance giant Direct Line closed up 5.5% after its pre-tax profits rose by more than a tenth.

Greggs shares travelled in the opposite direction, closing down 2.9% even though it also returned to a profit.

Trade in recent months has been stronger than anticipated, driven by the suburbs and local high streets.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BP, up 16.35p to 306.1p, Anglo American, up 93p to 3,393p, Sainsbury’s, up 6.8p to 292p, Fresnillo, up 15.6p to 838.4p, and Shell A, up 25.8p to 1,479.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Smiths, down 157.5p to 1,414.5p, United Utilities, down 470p to 11,990p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 110p to 4,659p, Smith & Nephew, down 29.5p to 1,409.5p, and Weir Group, down 32p to 1,700p.

