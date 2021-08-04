Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Inflation pressure rise as growth slows in UK’s service sector

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.11am
The cost of doing business is increasing rapidly for UK companies. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Growth among UK service companies slowed to its lowest levels since March but remains strong, according to an influential survey.

New figures show that the economy is still rebounding, but is losing some of the momentum it had in the early days after lockdowns lifted.

The sector scored a strong 59.6 in July in the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI report which surveys business leaders around the country.

It was lower than June’s 62.4, but economists had feared worse still, with predictions setting the score at 57.8.

“More businesses are experiencing growth constraints from supply shortages of labour and materials, while on the demand side we’ve already seen the peak phase of pent-up consumer spending,” said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit.

But this spending was also hit by the hundreds of thousands of Brits who were forced to stay at home after being in close contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, the survey found.

Costs have also been shooting up across for many businesses. On Tuesday builders’ merchant Travis Perkins said that the costs it pays for raw materials and other items rose by 7% in its most recent three-month period.

The PMI survey found that wages were being pushed up, fuel prices were increasing and transport bills were also rising.

Inflation has not been this high since the monthly studies started a quarter of a century ago.

As a result the companies that were surveyed increased what they charged for their services at the fastest rate in 25 years.

“We suspect the best of the post-pandemic recovery could be behind us, especially if higher leisure and hospitality costs diminish appetite for consumer spending,” said Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

The survey revealed that the UK Composite Output Index fell from 62.2 in June to 59.2 in July, it’s lowest level in four months.

This measure is an average, weighted for size, of the services and manufacturing sectors.

