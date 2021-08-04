Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John Lewis hands up to £5k pay raise to lorry drivers amid national shortage

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 4.13pm Updated: August 4 2021, 5.47pm
John Lewis lorry outside of 10 Downing Street (Paul Grover/PA)
The John Lewis Partnership has said it will raise its lorry driver salaries by up to £5,000 as the industry continues to face damaging worker shortages.

The group – which runs the John Lewis department store arm and Waitrose supermarket chain – said it will start the increase in annual salaries on Sunday.

Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) drivers employed by John Lewis and Waitrose will receive a pay rise of around £2 an hour in their base pay across all its regional and national distribution sites.

The salary increase is designed to ensure the retailer can continue to recruit drivers at “market competitive rates”.

The John Lewis Partnership employs around 900 drivers who will benefit from the pay increase.

Waitrose and John Lewis drivers will also receive a £1,000 golden hello (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Mark Robinson, director of supply chain at the partnership, said: “There’s never been a better time to get behind the wheel for Waitrose and John Lewis.

“We’re responding quickly to the national driver shortage by ensuring our drivers are paid competitively and by investing in training for the future.

“These changes will mean that we can continue to serve our customers well and get them the products they need.”

New drivers with C+E licences joining before November will also be offered a “welcome payment” of £1,000, in addition to the pay rise.

It comes after rivals including Tesco announced perks, such as £2,000 starting bonuses, to secure new drivers.

This has resulted in fierce battle for available drivers while some have also been poached by firms which will pay higher wages.

The Road Haulage Association said earlier this month that it believed there was a shortage of around 100,000 drivers after the sector was hit by EU worker rules and drivers being told to quarantine by the NHS Covid-19 app.

Earlier this month, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a consultation to ease driver qualification requirements in a package of measures designed to help the issue.

He also announced a temporary extension of lorry drivers’ working hours from nine to 10 hours a day but the move faced criticism from unions.

