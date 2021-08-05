Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 11.45am
The steel producer’s Newport mill had its best ever financial quarter. (Ben Wright/PA)
Sanjeev Gupta’s under-pressure business empire has settled two disputes with major international companies, months after a major lender collapsed.

GFG Alliance said it has reached an agreement with India’s Tata Steel, which will end proceedings that Tata launched against three GFG companies, including Liberty Speciality Steels, earlier this year.

According to reports from April, Tata took action against Liberty Steel due to unpaid debts linked to Liberty’s £100 million takeover of the Indian company’s speciality steel business in 2017.

GFG, which is a loose alliance of companies centred around Mr Gupta’s family’s business interests, did not provide further details on the settlement.

It has also settled a dispute with mining giant Rio Tinto linked to the company’s 2018 purchase of Rio’s Dunkirk aluminium smelter.

GFG again provided no further information on the deal.

Mr Gupta’s business empire has been under pressure since March when major lender Greensill Capital collapsed.

Greensill said at the time that it had billions of pounds worth of exposure to GFG Alliance.

Since then bosses at GFG have been scrambling to ensure that their companies can survive the shock of Greensill’s collapse.

On Thursday, GFG revealed that Liberty Steel’s mill in Newport, South Wales, had its best financial performance ever in the first quarter of the financial year, and that the outlook is even brighter for the second quarter.

Mr Gupta said: “The update of the RTC (Restructuring and Transformation Committee) shows that, despite the challenges, our core businesses continue to perform very well, and we are taking advantage of the excellent market conditions we face.

“Much remains to be done, but we believe that we are now making rapid progress in building faith with our creditors and other stakeholders through our restructuring plan.

“We are moving with significant momentum towards a profitable, restructured and focused business.”

