Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Most and least affordable university cities revealed

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.03am
NatWest has looked at the affordability of university cities (Chris Ison/PA)
NatWest has looked at the affordability of university cities (Chris Ison/PA)

Sheffield has been identified as the most affordable city for students in a study while London has been named as the least.

NatWest, which has published a 2021 student living index, found typical monthly living and accommodation costs in London, including rent, socialising, clothes, bills, groceries and takeaways,  exceed average incomes for students – meaning some may be taking on additional borrowing to get by.

It looked at 21 university cities across Britain.

The study found that overall, sharp increases in supermarket spending and rents are adding to cost pressures for students, although spending on gigs, theatres and clubs has fallen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A tram in Sheffield
A tram outside Sheffield Cathedral (Tim Goode/PA)

With Covid-19 causing universities across the UK to take teaching online, the research found that almost a third (31%) of students were very dissatisfied with the value of their online teaching this semester.

When it came to budgeting, more than half (55%) of students used an app to help manage their finances, the report found.

Andy Nicholson, head of NatWest student accounts, said: “The cost of being a student is increasing, making it more important than ever that students properly manage their finances.”

Here are the results of NatWest’s student living index, ranking the most expensive cities to the least. The index was calculated by dividing average monthly accommodation and living costs by average incomes:

1. London, 1.1

2. Leeds, 0.99

=3. Bristol, 0.98

=3. York, 0.98

5. Liverpool, 0.96

6. Cardiff, 0.91

7. Canterbury, 0.90

8. Edinburgh, 0.88

9. Coventry, 0.84

=10. Southampton, 0.83

=10. Newcastle, 0.83

12. Manchester, 0.80

13. Leicester, 0.78

=14. Nottingham, 0.77

=14. Durham, 0.77

=14. Exeter, 0.77

17. Birmingham, 0.76

18. Oxford, 0.73

19. Glasgow, 0.72

20. Cambridge, 0.70

21. Sheffield, 0.67

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier