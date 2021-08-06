Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Six in 10 students ‘feel money worries are affecting their mental health’

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 12.03am
Six in 10 (61%) students feel money worries are affecting their mental health, according to Nationwide Building Society (Chris Radburn/PA)
Six in 10 (61%) students feel money worries are affecting their mental health, according to a survey.

Men are more likely to be worried than women, the research from Nationwide Building Society found.

More than one third (36%) of students said they will be looking for work to help fund their studies, despite many part-time roles drying up during lockdown.

More than eight in 10 (84%) students are concerned about being able to find work, according to the survey of more than 1,000 students who are starting university this year or who are currently studying in college.

The coronavirus pandemic has also created a shift in mindset and plans for around two-thirds (65%) of those due to attend university this autumn.

A fifth (20%) of students who have changed plans have amended their choice of university, while 20% have changed their course, 19% have postponed their placement and 17% are considering no longer attending university at all.

The university course was identified as students’ top priority now, whereas before the pandemic the main priority was meeting new people, the research found.

Tom Riley, Nationwide’s director of banking and savings said: “The pandemic has had a profound impact on all of us and for many students starting university, it could feel overwhelming.

“They will be leaving home for the first time and will have to manage themselves and their finances at what remains a very uncertain time, with fewer part-time jobs available and furlough coming to an end in September.

“As our research shows, student priorities appear to have changed since Covid-19.

“Many have experienced their parents struggle financially or witnessed the struggles of others, and so there’s greater awareness and importance on having financial security more than ever before.”

