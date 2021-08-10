Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

New drivers warned to avoid bogus insurance offers promoted on social media

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 12.02am
Cash-strapped new drivers are being urged to watch out for bogus car insurance deals being promoted on social media (Tim Goode/PA)
Cash-strapped new drivers are being urged to watch out for bogus car insurance deals being promoted on social media (Tim Goode/PA)

Cash-strapped new drivers are being urged to watch out for bogus car insurance “deals” being promoted on social media.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) issued the warning as thousands of learners prepare to pass their tests, following more than a year of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scams include “ghost broking”, where fraudsters pretend to be insurance brokers to sell unrealistically cheap and fake policies, often to younger drivers.

People could be paying hundreds of pounds for what in reality is no more than a photoshopped piece of paper, the IFB said. In some cases, scammers use stolen personal information to take out policies which are then doctored before being sold on.

When victims try to claim, they realise their policy is invalid and they have no cover.

If a collision is caused by the uninsured driver they may be liable for covering the costs, which can run into thousands of pounds.

Uninsured drivers can also have their vehicle instantly seized and are likely to receive six licence points. They may also face court, where they might receive an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

An uninsured driving conviction will show on records and can affect job prospects, the IFB warned.

Learner drivers in a driving school are typically covered by their instructor’s insurance policy, until they pass their test and need to take out motor insurance for their first car.

Stephen Dalton, head of intelligence and investigations at the IFB said: “The last thing new drivers need right now is to risk losing their car for no insurance because they’ve been duped by a scammer on social media.

“Drivers must carry out basic checks to make sure they’re buying car insurance through a trusted provider, or they’ll be making a very expensive mistake.

“I encourage anyone who’s seen evidence of an insurance scam to report it to the IFB’s confidential Cheatline online or on 0800 422 0421.”

Mark Magee, head of driver policy at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said: “As well as ensuring you have the skills, knowledge and understanding attitude to drive safely, having valid insurance is of the utmost importance when you drive on your own.

“Check to make sure insurance brokers are genuine before parting with your money.”

Here are the IFB’s tips to avoid bogus car insurance deals:

– Avoid deals on social media or messaging apps and only purchase car insurance through reputable sellers.

– If buying through an insurance broker, check the seller is registered with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

– If buying directly through an insurer they should appear as a registered member of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

– Checks can also be made to see if insurance advisers are registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

– The IFB’s Cheatline can be contacted online or by phone on 0800 422 0421.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier