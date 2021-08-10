Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Solid foundation for a relationship? People check value of online date’s home

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 12.02am
Nearly one in 10 people say they have checked the value of a home belonging to a partner, ex-partner or someone they were dating online (Picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly one in 10 (8%) people say they have checked the value of a home belonging to a partner, ex-partner or someone they were dating online.

Close to a third (32%) within this group continued to date someone they would otherwise not have done after viewing their home online – with those aged 35 to 44 (46%) particularly likely to say this.

On the other hand, a quarter (24%) said they had stopped seeing someone after discovering how much their home was worth.

Overall, six in 10 (59%) people said they had researched the value of properties belonging to people they know, including friends, family, work colleagues or bosses, Zoopla found.

People are most likely to look up the property of someone who is their neighbour, friend or family member.

More than one in 10 (11%) admitted feeling jealous after looking up the value of someone’s home.

Zoopla consumer spokesman Tom Parker said: “How much a house sold for is publicly available information and is easy to source online.

“Whether it’s your boss, a friend or even a potential partner, it’s clear we want to know more about the homes they live in and will often treat them differently as a result.”

– More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK in July.

