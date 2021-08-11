Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Heathrow records strongest month of pandemic after travel rules ease

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 9.07am
Heathrow Airport has recorded its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)
Heathrow has recorded its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 1.5 million passengers travelled through the west London airport in July after restrictions on international travel were eased.

This represents a 74% increase compared with the same month last year, but is still more than 80% below the figure for July 2019.

The airport called for the cost of coronavirus tests to be reduced to enable more people to travel.

Heathrow chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe said: “Finally, some blue skies are on the horizon as travel and trade routes slowly reopen. The job, though, is far from complete.

“Government must now capitalise on the vaccine dividend and seize the opportunity to replace expensive PCR tests with more affordable lateral flow tests.

“This will ensure travel remains attainable for hard-working Brits desperate for well-earned getaways and keen to reunite with loved ones before the summer travel window closes.”

Fourteen new countries and territories were added to the Government’s quarantine-free green list on June 30, including Spain’s Balearic islands, Malta, Madeira and a number of Caribbean destinations.

Demand for travel was also boosted after it was announced that fully-vaccinated arrivals from countries in the amber tier would be exempt from the 10-day quarantine requirement from July 19.

But concerns about the cost of testing remain.

All UK arrivals must take at least one PCR test, typically costing around £50.

