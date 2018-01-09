Games Workshop books record sales and profit

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Fantasy miniatures maker Games Workshop has notched up record sales and profits in the first half of the year as the firm hailed a “cracking” set of results.

The Nottingham-based group said sales in the six months to November 28 rocketed 54% to £108.9 million, while profits jumped from £13.8 million to £38.8 million.

Boss Kevin Rountree said: “It is encouraging that sales and profit growth continue across all regions and channels.

“Given the high levels of operational gearing and our relentless management of our costs, our improving sales performance has translated into record profit and cash levels.”

The chief executive added that December sales also showed “good growth trends”.

The stellar results were helped by online sales, which were up 71%, and the continued popularity of tabletop game Warhammer.

“These cracking results are built on hard work continuing to focus on making and selling an ever better range of Warhammer miniatures.

“We’re proud of the improving trends, but we are not taking anything for granted, our feet remain firmly on the ground as we stride into the year ahead,” the company added.

Over the past 12 months, Games Workshop shares have risen by over 250% as the firm continues to bounce back from a difficult period when sales faltered.

Games Workshop makes 75% of its sales overseas, so benefits from a weak British currency.