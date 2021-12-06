Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

You’re piping up for Moray music tuition: readers say pipes and drums should be taught for free

By Nicola Sinclair
December 6 2021, 6.00am
Moray Council is considering adding piping and drumming to its music tuition service.

Last week, we asked you whether piping and drumming should be taught for free in Moray schools.

The answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

Commenting on social media, all but one person said they’d like to see pipes and drums taught for free in Moray.

One mum commented: “We are currently paying for chanter and pipe lessons and it’s been brilliant for my son. Would be even better if we could get it free!”

Piping and drumming is not currently taught as part of Moray Council’s music service. The service has experienced cuts in recent years and has a lengthy waiting list for tuition.

Now, the Scottish Government has provided one year’s free music tuition for all school pupils in Scotland. Campaigners say this is an opportunity to expand the Moray music service.

Backing their call, Councillor George Alexander said it’s “ridiculous” that Moray Council doesn’t currently teach these instruments.

Forres Pipe Band are leading the charge for free tuition.

“Keep pipe music alive”

Forres and District Pipe Band want the council to teach pipes and drums as part of its free, in-house service.

Elgin Community Council backs the plan. They told the P&J: “We think that adding piping and drumming is a great way of keeping pipe music alive.”

Commenting on Facebook, one reader said: “Every child should have the chance to experience and learn music for free.”

Most councils in the north east already teach piping and drumming in schools. Sutherland councillor Deirdre Mackay speaks warmly of Highland’s school piping programme.

Banish the recorder

But what about other musical instruments? Moray Council was undecided last month.

Instead of agreeing to introduce pipes and drums, councillors agreed to ask young people what they want to learn.

This P5 mother had a suggestion that will hit the right note with many parents:

“I know my son would have preferred to learn the chanter rather than wasting time on the recorder… replace the dreaded recorder!”

