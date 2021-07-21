Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Finance Secretary invites ideas from business owners as advisers meet

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.07am
A new advisory council will meet for the first time on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has invited ideas from business owners on how to shape a 10-year economic strategy.

Ahead of the first meeting of a new economic advisory council, Kate Forbes has asked for views on a strategy which she said will look to recover from the pandemic and aid the transition to net zero.

The meeting on Thursday will bring together 17 business leaders, academics and economists, including former Skyscanner chief operating officer Mark Logan, Glasgow University Principal Anton Muscatelli, STUC chief Roz Foyer and former head of the Fraser of Allander Institute Professor Graeme Roy.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes will chair the meetings (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Ms Forbes has also cast her net wider, asking for input on the strategy from anyone with an interest in the economy, by emailing EconomyCovid-19StakeholderUpdatesMailbox@gov.scot.

Ahead of the meeting, she said: “This Advisory Council will help us develop a bold and ambitious 10-year economic strategy that guides Scotland’s economy to the opportunities of the future.

“Entrepreneurs, business experts, trade unions and economists will work together to deliver a focused plan of actions and projects that will help transform our economy.

“To ensure this strategy delivers the transformational change Scotland needs, this must be a national endeavour and so we want to hear directly from business, workers, and stakeholders across the country.

“I am grateful to those who have already sent their suggestions and I would encourage all those with an interest in our economy to share their views and help shape this ambitious strategy.

“This is an invitation to the entrepreneurs, thinkers and job creators to work with us to make Scotland thrive.”

