Podcast investigates 100-year-old unsolved murder

The University of Dundee has joined the boom in crime podcasts with a new series investigating the unsolved murder of an elderly woman in her mansion near the city more than a century ago.

A team from its Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) will examine the case of Jean Milne, who lived in a 23-room home in Broughty Ferry.

Her body was discovered on November 3, 1912 after a postman became concerned about the mail piling up behind the door.

Ms Milne, 69, had been bludgeoned to death with a poker and the walls were splattered with blood.

A bloodstained carving fork found nearby had been used to stab Ms Milne, and her broken false teeth were scattered across the stairs.

Over six episodes, the Inside Forensic Science podcast will examine the crime, reviewing original witness statements and exploring the evidence gathered by detectives at the time.

It will explain how forensic science, in its infancy in 1912, has changed and how it might be used in a modern investigation.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of LRCFS, said: “We are delighted to work with all of the experts who have contributed their knowledge and expertise to reviewing the tragic case of Jean Milne.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid said she was delighted to work with experts on the podcast (University of Dundee/PA)

“In exploring how science is used in investigations, we can really see some of the advances that have been made, but also how some areas of practice have stayed the same even after 100 years.”

Ms Milne was born in Dundee and lived with her brother, a wealthy tobacco manufacturer, in the mansion.

Following his death in 1903, she lived alone and received an annual income worth more than £100,000 in today’s money as part of her inheritance.

The eastern Dundee suburb of Broughty Ferry was said to be home to the greatest concentration of millionaires in the world at the time, according to the university.

Ms Milne was known to have attended suffragette meetings at the time when local supporters were making the life of Winston Churchill, then MP for Dundee, uncomfortable.

She was unmarried and lived alone in two rooms of her sprawling home, with few close friends – although it was said she enjoyed the company of “younger men” on her frequent foreign holidays and visits to London.

Her murder shocked the country and as the investigation spread to England and Europe, it attracted international media attention.

While no money was found in a purse that lay beside the body, nothing else in the home seemed to have been disturbed and expensive jewellery was still at the scene.

There was no sign of forced entry, leading to a hypothesis that she had known and possibly invited her attacker into the house.

A Canadian conman was arrested in London on suspicion of the crime but released when his alibi – that he had been in Antwerp at the time of the murder – checked out.

The series can be found on Spotify, Podbean and Google podcasts.