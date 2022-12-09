Dizzee Rascal produced ‘diss track’ after assault guilty verdict, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dizzee Rascal produced ‘diss track’ after assault guilty verdict, court told

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 1.35pm Updated: December 9 2022, 4.05pm
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills (Aaron Chow/PA)
Grime star Dizzee Rascal released a “diss track” on the day he was found guilty of attacking his ex-fiancee, a court has heard.

The grime artist, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, is appealing his conviction for assaulting Cassandra Jones on June 8, last year, at Inner London Crown Court.

Giving evidence from behind a screen on Friday, she told how he “barged” into her south London home before “smashing” his head against the fridge “out of frustration”.

Ms Jones said she “stumbled to the ground” after Mills – known for chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me – “pushed his forehead into my forehead and pushed me around the room”.

V Festival 2017 – Chelmsford
Dizzee Rascal performing at the V Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford (Ian West/PA)

“He reached his red mist where he just doesn’t care,” she said.

But Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC suggested her client was “perfectly calm” when he arrived and it was Ms Jones who “has a temper” and is “abusive” towards him.

“What happened is quite the reverse of what you have said – that you were upset and concerned about your financial position, that that developed into an argument in which you in fact pushed Dylan and scratched his arm,” she said.

Ms Jones replied: “Are you actually being serious?”

The barrister said: “There was a verbal argument which resulted in you losing your temper, pushing Dylan, scratching his left arm and there was no physical aggression from him to you.”

The alleged victim said: “That’s entirely untrue and he knows that’s untrue and it’s disgusting you can even allow me to be in this position, Dylan. This is horrendous.”

Ms Jones, who had two children with Mills before they split in February 2021, said he had reduced her “allowance” from £2,000 to £1,800 when she was “badly behaved”.

When it was suggested the only reduction had come as a result of a loss of bookings due to the Coivd-19 pandemic, she said: “He is a multi-millionaire.

“He’s just bought a second Ferrari for himself. He’s a very wealthy man, he raps about it all the time.

“I haven’t sold any stories to the Press for financial gain. He’s a very, very wealthy man who made £870,000 during the pandemic.

“He released a diss track, at 38 years old, the day he was convicted. He rapped about the judge.”

In April, Mills was given a community order, including a 24-week curfew and 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting his former partner, as well as being ordered to pay £2,190 in costs and a £95 surcharge.

Mills, who released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003, was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020.

The case has been adjourned to January 27.

