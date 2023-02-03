Upcoming talent and industry veterans mix at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Upcoming talent and industry veterans mix at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 3.51am
Upcoming talent and industry veterans mix at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party (Ian West/PA)
Upcoming talent and industry veterans mix at Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party (Ian West/PA)

Upcoming names and veterans of the creative industries mingled on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party.

Stars of the big and small screens were pictured alongside musical talent at the event in south London on Thursday night.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud wore a shimmering maroon button-down dress (Ian West/PA)

Among those putting in appearances were  stars of popular TV shows including Derry Girls, It’s A Sin, Game Of Thrones and The Inbetweeners.

Big musical names from the noughties included Nicola Roberts, Frankie Bridge and US singer Ashley Roberts.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Frankie Bridge opted for a high-necked blue-knitted dress with unique cut-out details (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, who was part of English-Irish pop group Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, wore a shimmering maroon button-down dress.

She accessorised the outfit with a small black handbag topped with red roses.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Pussycat Dolls star, Ashley Roberts wore a small light-pink corset top with matching trousers (Ian West/PA)

Fellow noughties pop star Bridge opted for a high-necked blue-knitted dress with unique cut-out details.

Bridge began her career in 2001 as part of S Club Juniors before successfully auditioning for The Saturdays in 2007.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
AJ Odudu wore long black trousers with a small purple, jewel encrusted top in the shape of a butterfly, which was both shoulderless and backless (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Ashly Roberts braved the chilly February conditions in a more risque outfit.

The singer wore a small light-pink corset top, with matching trousers, though left her shoulders completely bare.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Emily Atack wore a black midi dress with a large feathered trim, and matching black heels (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu also opted for a more lightweight option for the evening.

The broadcaster and presenter wore long black trousers with a small purple, jewel encrusted top in the shape of a butterfly, which was both shoulderless and backless.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Blake Harrison from the comedy series The Inbetweeners (Ian West/PA)

Odudu recently hosted the handover ceremony for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, due to be held in Liverpool, alongside fellow TV personality Rylan Clark.

Elsewhere, stars of sixth-form sitcom The Inbetweeners, Emily Atack and Blake Harrison were reunited.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn (Ian West/PA)

Atack wore a black midi dress with a large feathered trim, and matching black heels.

It comes following the release of her poignant documentary Emily Atack: Asking For It? which aired on BBC Two on Tuesday night.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Nathaniel Curtis from It’s A Sin (Ian West/PA)

Harrison opted for a collarless black buttoned shirt underneath a simple blue suit.

Stars of Derry Girls Dylan Llewellyn and It’s A Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis also donned a simple but bold look.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Gemma Whelan wore a long white and black dress, with a geometric pattern (Ian West/PA)

Llewellyn, who plays English cousin James in the Northern Irish comedy wore a moss green suit, with flared trouser legs and a white t-shirt.

Curtis, who played Ash Mukherjee, in the emotional Channel 4 drama, wore a deep red-orange, double-breasted jacket with a black t-shirt.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Naomi Ackie wore a long black leather studded jacket over a shining silver dress of snakeskin pattern (Ian West/PA)

Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan wore a long white and black dress, with a geometric pattern, adding a pop of colour with bright pink high-heels.

Actors from the Star Wars franchise also attended the event including Naomi Ackie, and Varada Sethu, who stars in Disney+’s award-winning spinoff series Andor.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Varada Sethu opted for a cream, two-piece ensemble with billowing sleeves and an ornate gold and white choker necklace (Ian West/PA)

Ackie wore a long black leather studded jacket over a shining silver dress of snakeskin pattern.

Sethu opted for a cream, two-piece ensemble with billowing sleeves and an ornate gold and white choker necklace.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Broadcaster Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang (Ian West/PA)

She matched the accessory with a studded golden bag with a faux-pearl handle.

Also pictured at the event were famous faces including broadcaster Dermot O’Leary who attended with his wife Dee Koppang.

Up and coming musical talent Emma Eyre was also pictured on the red carpet, along with actors Anthony Welsh, Rosaline Eleazar and Wallis Day.

