Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment

Courier Business Awards 2021: Family Business Award shortlist

By Courier Commercial
August 20 2021, 7.00am

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Family Business Award shortlist

The Family Business Award – sponsored by Thorntons – was open to any business from any sector which has one family member as CEO/MD with at least one other family member in the business.

A family business from Angus, Fife, Dundee and Perthshire will receive a regional award and automatic entry into the Overall Family Business of the Year award.

The shortlist for the Family Business Award is:

Angus Family Business

  • Powerwasher Services Ltd
  • Royal Oak Tree Services
  • Toll House Spirits Ltd

Dundee Family Business

  • Aydya Group Ltd
  • Harry Lawson Ltd
  • Hutchison Technologies

Fife Family Business

  • Craigie Farm
  • Grain & Sustain
  • The Crystal Shop Scotland Limited

Perthshire Family Business

  • Crieff Hydro Hotel
  • Manhattan Family Restaurant
  • The Pickled Peacock

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by

Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring the Family Business Award at the Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “These awards are a fantastic way to recognise the achievements of business, especially those which have successfully adapted in the past year.

“We are proud to be a sponsor and help shine a light on outstanding family businesses.”

