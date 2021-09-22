Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two more Dundee areas join list for city’s new high speed broadband network

By Gavin Harper
September 22 2021, 5.27pm
CityFibre works are going on across Dundee.
Thousands of premises across Dundee will soon be able to access full fibre connectivity as a broadband firm progresses £40 million work in the city.

Dundee is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s £4bn Gigabit city investment programme.

The programme hopes to bring improved broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide.

Currently, fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) is only available to around 16% of premises across the UK.

CityFibre said its network will offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps – around 15 times typical broadband speeds.

The latest milestone sees Charleston and Ardler added to the list of neighbourhoods where works are now largely complete.

Other areas in the city where work has been carried out include Lochee, Downfield, St Mary’s and Menzieshill.

The next areas to benefit include Hilltown and Maryfield.

Thousands of homes to benefit

Once the project reaches completion, almost every home and business across the city will be able to access full fibre services from a choice of providers.

CityFibre’s city manager for Dundee Allan McEwan said: “CityFibre has been making great progress in the city and we will continue to push ahead to connect even more neighbourhoods to the network.

“We know local residents can’t wait to experience the benefits of full fibre when services go live.

CityFibre’s high speed broadband is being installed across Dundee.

“The first service provider on the local network will be announced very soon.

“It is exciting that we already have over 12,000 homes able to connect once they launch.”

Unlike copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services, full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at lightning speed.

This gives users consistently faster upload and download speeds with near limitless bandwidth.

CityFibre progress hailed by council leader

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the improvements in the city’s connectivity would help future-proof Dundee.

He also welcomed the progress of the installation.

Mr Alexander said: “It is brilliant to see such progress on Dundee’s new state-of-the-art digital network.

“Reliable connectivity will help future-proof the city and we welcome this hugely important investment into its digital infrastructure.

“The city-wide network will help make Dundee one of the best-connected cities on the planet, something which will no doubt stimulate further inward investment.

“It is fantastic that residents and businesses across the city will very soon be able to take advantage of the many benefits of full fibre.”

Once activated, services will be available from a range of internet service providers.

