Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Abandon Ship: Clothing brand that opened Dundee pub plans more bars

By Gavin Harper
September 23 2021, 7.28am
Phil Donaldson, managing director and .AJ Mcmenemy, operations director at Macmerry300, the firm that runs Abandon Ship.
Phil Donaldson, managing director and .AJ Mcmenemy, operations director at Macmerry300, the firm that runs Abandon Ship.

The company that runs the Abandon Ship bar in Dundee plans to create hundreds of new jobs as it expands across the UK.

A second in the franchise of bars – which take inspiration from a clothing brand set up more than a decade ago – opened in Glasgow last week.

Macmerry300, the firm that runs Abandon Ship, also has plans to open a third pub in London before the end of the year.

The group, which has more than 100 staff across a range of pubs in Dundee, has taken on around 50 new employees.

A change of plan post-Covid

Operations director AJ Mcmenemy said opening in Glasgow hadn’t been on their radar 18 months ago.

He said a change in people’s drinking habits changed their plans.

Mr Mcmenemy said: “We had taken a property in Camden in London, but we just had to let that go when lockdown hit.

The second Abandon Ship bar opened in Glasgow last week.

“We moved to Glasgow and coming out of the pandemic, we saw a shift towards people drinking in neighbourhood bars.

“People are drinking closer to home rather than in the city centre. On the back of that, we saw the demand.”

He was equally pleased to have created new jobs.

Staff were furloughed when lockdown restrictions meant venues were forced to close, he said.

“It has been really encouraging for us. We made it right through the pandemic without making any redundancies.

“That was one of our goals throughout all of this.

“We have been able to build on that by creating new jobs.”

The firm has not made any redundancies through the pandemic.

The 3,500 sq ft bar on Mitchell Street has neon-lit frontage in the windows with a huge custom slogan ‘not everything sucks’ sign.

Plans for expansion

Creative director Richard Davies started Abandon Ship as a clothing brand before looking to branch out into hospitality.

He said: “There is nothing quite like Abandon Ship bar anywhere.

“We’re always looking to innovate with the brand and our new concept is something that all of our team are really proud to be part of.”

About four years ago, Macmerry300 got involved to help set up the bar in Dundee.

Now there are plans to launch 10 Abandon Ship bars across the UK in the next three years.

There are plans for Abandon Ship bars across the UK.

“We get the keys to our next property in Covent Garden in London on October 1.

“We hope to have that open in late winter.

“Phil [Donaldson, managing director] was in Leeds looking at properties there. I think that is going to be the next step.”

While plans to open bars across the UK develop, the team is also working on expanding further into Abandon Ship Airbnb’s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]