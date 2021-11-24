The Fife couple aiming to become Scotland’s largest salt manufacturers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A walk in a Fife village sparked a couple’s dream of setting up their own company.

Darren and Mhairi Pettie were walking along the historic salt pans in St Monans when the idea hit Darren to set up East Neuk Salt Company.

Over the last couple of years, Darren has sourced equipment from all over Europe.

Now they hope to become Scotland’s largest manufacturer of hand harvested sea salt.

Darren harbours ambitions of making between one and two tonnes of salt every month – that’s between 7,000 and 14,000 units.

The Fife salt business has also had financial support – a Crowdfunding campaign raised nearly £25,000, and has also secured a number of grants.

‘Great feedback’ for East Neuk Salt Co.

Darren said: “The processing system is now complete with the first batch of salt already in production.

“We visited Achill Island Sea Salt in Ireland, as the process they use looked very similar and with the added bonus of some tweaks, we can improve efficiency.

“This process results in salt flakes which we sell in 150 gram pouches, 10 gram pinch tins and various bulk order quantities.

“The product lines will be extended to include smoked and flavoured salt.

“It is without doubt the best sea salt we have ever tasted and we are receiving great feedback from local chefs and businesses to support that.”

Business Gateway advisers Shona Morrison and Samir Rhazali have been supporting the couple throughout their business journey.

Samir said: “The company has a major emphasis on community spirit and brand heritage.

“They have used local village tradesmen in all aspects of the renovation of the production unit.

“Darren and Mhairi have shown a real determination and commitment to this project with great plans for the future.”

Plans to create Fife salt visitor centre

At the heart of the business is the link with local heritage and collaboration with local communities.

There are plans to create a tourist attraction too.

Darren wants to rebuild one of the old salt pans as a visitor attraction centre.

Darren, who grew up in St Monans, added: “We are already engaged in productive talks with Historic Environment Scotland to rebuild the pan house near the bathing pool at St Monans.

“This is a very important project.

“Not only to retain the historic heritage of the area, but to protect it from environmental erosion in the future.”