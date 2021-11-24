Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Fife couple aiming to become Scotland’s largest salt manufacturers

By Gavin Harper
November 24 2021, 4.18pm Updated: November 24 2021, 4.55pm
Darren Pettie from East Neuk Salt Co.
A walk in a Fife village sparked a couple’s dream of setting up their own company.

Darren and Mhairi Pettie were walking along the historic salt pans in St Monans when the idea hit Darren to set up East Neuk Salt Company.

Over the last couple of years, Darren has sourced equipment from all over Europe.

Now they hope to become Scotland’s largest manufacturer of hand harvested sea salt.

Darren harbours ambitions of making between one and two tonnes of salt every month – that’s between 7,000 and 14,000 units.

The Fife salt business has also had financial support – a Crowdfunding campaign raised nearly £25,000, and has also secured a number of grants.

‘Great feedback’ for East Neuk Salt Co.

Darren said: “The processing system is now complete with the first batch of salt already in production.

“We visited Achill Island Sea Salt in Ireland, as the process they use looked very similar and with the added bonus of some tweaks, we can improve efficiency.

“This process results in salt flakes which we sell in 150 gram pouches, 10 gram pinch tins and various bulk order quantities.

Darren Pettie has lots of plans for East Neuk Salt Co.

“The product lines will be extended to include smoked and flavoured salt.

“It is without doubt the best sea salt we have ever tasted and we are receiving great feedback from local chefs and businesses to support that.”

Business Gateway advisers Shona Morrison and Samir Rhazali have been supporting the couple throughout their business journey.

Samir said: “The company has a major emphasis on community spirit and brand heritage.

“They have used local village tradesmen in all aspects of the renovation of the production unit.

“Darren and Mhairi have shown a real determination and commitment to this project with great plans for the future.”

Plans to create Fife salt visitor centre

At the heart of the business is the link with local heritage and collaboration with local communities.

There are plans to create a tourist attraction too.

Some of Fife-based East Neuk Salt Co. products

Darren wants to rebuild one of the old salt pans as a visitor attraction centre.

Darren, who grew up in St Monans, added: “We are already engaged in productive talks with Historic Environment Scotland to rebuild the pan house near the bathing pool at St Monans.

“This is a very important project.

“Not only to retain the historic heritage of the area, but to protect it from environmental erosion in the future.”

