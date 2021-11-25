Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work begins on 105-home development at former Fife linoleum factory

By Gavin Harper
November 25 2021, 5.05pm Updated: November 25 2021, 5.34pm
Miller Homes is planning more than 100 houses in Kirkcaldy.
Work is underway to transform a former linoleum factory in Fife into more than 100 homes.

Miller Homes is developing land at the former Forbo factory in Kirkcaldy.

A total of 105 homes will be built on the site, to the south west of Victoria Hospital.

Miller Homes has new developments at five sites across the east of Scotland.

Its other developments are at Winton View in Tranent, Carberry Grange in Whitecraig, Station Brae in Maddiston and Calderwood in East Calder.

In total 526 new energy efficient homes will be built.

The development is near to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Fife site among ‘key acquisitions’ for Miller Homes

Land director David Morgan said: “These are key acquisitions, meeting the needs of local people and communities which are growing and thriving.

“They are all in prime locations, within reach of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.

“Current demand for new homes in these areas is incredibly high.

“We look forward to playing our part in what is, for many, a significant new chapter in the stories of their local communities.”

Miller Homes is to build houses on five sites across the east of Scotland, including in Kirkcaldy.

Miller Homes recently adapted its homes to ensure they effectively meet the needs of buyers and their lifestyles as homebuyer’s priorities have changed, with increased demand for flexible living, home working areas and outdoor space.

The homes feature energy efficient appliances, water efficient sanitary ware and low-energy or LED lighting.

The first residents are expected to move in to the new development in late-2022.

Forbo Nairn is the only company in Kirkcaldy still making linoleum, a far cry from the 1880s when the town boasted six factories.

Linoleum took over from floor cloth production which had been going on in the Fife town since 1847.

In 2014, bulldozers tore down the Forbo Nairn building.

The building, built in 1882, was then the world’s oldest linoleum works. It fell into a state of disrepair after lying empty since 1984.

