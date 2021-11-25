Work begins on 105-home development at former Fife linoleum factory

An error occurred. Please try again.

Work is underway to transform a former linoleum factory in Fife into more than 100 homes.

Miller Homes is developing land at the former Forbo factory in Kirkcaldy.

A total of 105 homes will be built on the site, to the south west of Victoria Hospital.

Miller Homes has new developments at five sites across the east of Scotland.

Its other developments are at Winton View in Tranent, Carberry Grange in Whitecraig, Station Brae in Maddiston and Calderwood in East Calder.

In total 526 new energy efficient homes will be built.

Fife site among ‘key acquisitions’ for Miller Homes

Land director David Morgan said: “These are key acquisitions, meeting the needs of local people and communities which are growing and thriving.

“They are all in prime locations, within reach of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.

“Current demand for new homes in these areas is incredibly high.

“We look forward to playing our part in what is, for many, a significant new chapter in the stories of their local communities.”

Miller Homes recently adapted its homes to ensure they effectively meet the needs of buyers and their lifestyles as homebuyer’s priorities have changed, with increased demand for flexible living, home working areas and outdoor space.

The homes feature energy efficient appliances, water efficient sanitary ware and low-energy or LED lighting.

The first residents are expected to move in to the new development in late-2022.

Forbo Nairn is the only company in Kirkcaldy still making linoleum, a far cry from the 1880s when the town boasted six factories.

Linoleum took over from floor cloth production which had been going on in the Fife town since 1847.

In 2014, bulldozers tore down the Forbo Nairn building.

The building, built in 1882, was then the world’s oldest linoleum works. It fell into a state of disrepair after lying empty since 1984.