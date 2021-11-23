Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Johanna Basford: Famous illustrator new ambassador for Dundee University

By Maria Gran
November 23 2021, 1.45pm
Illustrator Johanna Basford is the new ambassador for Dundee University's centre for entrepreneurship.
Illustrator Johanna Basford is the new ambassador for Dundee University's centre for entrepreneurship.

Illustrator Johanna Basford will use her experiences in the business world to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs at Dundee University.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Johanna has been announced as the university’s latest entrepreneurial ambassador.

She will represent the university’s centre for entrepreneurship, and help to promote and support new enterprises.

The illustrator’s colouring books for adults have sold millions of copies across the globe.

“It is a huge honour for me to return to my alma mater as an entrepreneurial ambassador,” said Johanna.

“Both the university and city of Dundee have had huge influences on my life and career.

“To share my experience with the current generation of students is really exciting.

“I want my experience to empower budding businesspeople and reassure them that while there will be plenty of hard work along the way, a sound idea can always achieve success.”

Centre for entrepreneurship support

After graduating from Dundee with a degree in textile design in 2005, Johanna produced hand printed wallpaper and home accessories.

Johanna Basford has made a series of colouring books for adults.

She later established herself as a freelance illustrator, rejecting calls from publishers to diversify from her signature drawing style.

In late 2011, after being approached to produce a colouring book for children, she adapted the brief to produce colouring books for adults instead.

Today, she has sold more than 21 million books worldwide and has worked with globally recognised brands such as Nike, Absolut, and car manufacturer Smart.

Principal and vice-chancellor professor Iain Gillespie said: “There can be fewer better role models for our aspiring entrepreneurs than Johanna.

“Working with our centre for entrepreneurship, I have no doubt that Johanna’s appointment will excite our next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Professor Iain Gillespie.

The centre for entrepreneurship aims to promote and support creative, innovation-driven companies from across Dundee, Tayside and beyond.

It aims to drive innovation within businesses and commercialise new technologies across sectors including life sciences, digital media and gaming.

The centre is a partnership between the university and Elevator, Scotland’s leading private provider of enterprise, employment and entrepreneurial services.

Johanna is the centre’s second entrepreneurial ambassador, with former university rector and world record-breaking adventurer Mark Beaumont appointed in 2019.

More from The Courier