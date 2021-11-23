Johanna Basford: Famous illustrator new ambassador for Dundee University

An error occurred. Please try again.

Illustrator Johanna Basford will use her experiences in the business world to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs at Dundee University.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Johanna has been announced as the university’s latest entrepreneurial ambassador.

She will represent the university’s centre for entrepreneurship, and help to promote and support new enterprises.

The illustrator’s colouring books for adults have sold millions of copies across the globe.

“It is a huge honour for me to return to my alma mater as an entrepreneurial ambassador,” said Johanna.

“Both the university and city of Dundee have had huge influences on my life and career.

“To share my experience with the current generation of students is really exciting.

“I want my experience to empower budding businesspeople and reassure them that while there will be plenty of hard work along the way, a sound idea can always achieve success.”

Centre for entrepreneurship support

After graduating from Dundee with a degree in textile design in 2005, Johanna produced hand printed wallpaper and home accessories.

She later established herself as a freelance illustrator, rejecting calls from publishers to diversify from her signature drawing style.

In late 2011, after being approached to produce a colouring book for children, she adapted the brief to produce colouring books for adults instead.

Today, she has sold more than 21 million books worldwide and has worked with globally recognised brands such as Nike, Absolut, and car manufacturer Smart.

Principal and vice-chancellor professor Iain Gillespie said: “There can be fewer better role models for our aspiring entrepreneurs than Johanna.

“Working with our centre for entrepreneurship, I have no doubt that Johanna’s appointment will excite our next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The centre for entrepreneurship aims to promote and support creative, innovation-driven companies from across Dundee, Tayside and beyond.

It aims to drive innovation within businesses and commercialise new technologies across sectors including life sciences, digital media and gaming.

The centre is a partnership between the university and Elevator, Scotland’s leading private provider of enterprise, employment and entrepreneurial services.

Johanna is the centre’s second entrepreneurial ambassador, with former university rector and world record-breaking adventurer Mark Beaumont appointed in 2019.