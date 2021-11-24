Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Hillcrest to pay £500 bonus in bid to reduce staff turnover

By Maria Gran
November 24 2021, 7.26am Updated: November 24 2021, 4.22pm
Hillcrest HQ on Explorer Road, Dundee.
Hillcrest HQ on Explorer Road, Dundee.

Dundee charity Hillcrest is introducing a £500 bonus to reduce staff turnover.

The payment by its Hillcrest Futures arm is paid in two stages to staff who remain with the company for a year.

New job adverts highlight the perk as the group recruits for 13 support and project worker positions in Tayside and Fife.

It comes in an increasingly competitive jobs market, with sectors such as hospitality and retail finding it hard to recruit.

Dundee Spar wholesaler CJ Lang has paid new drivers a £2,000 joining bonus.

Bonus to attract workers to Hillcrest

HR manager Sarah Steel hopes it will make Hillcrest more attractive to workers.

She said: “The retention payment is something we are trying until the end of March 2022.

“The living wage and most employers’ commitment to this means it’s often hard to differentiate from another provider.

“We have great benefits but often in adverts what attracts the candidate initially is the hourly rate.

“We’re also looking at addressing some of the turnover we have in the first year so by introducing this bonus.

“We hope to see if financial reward encourages candidates to stay on for six months then onto 12 months.”

Hillcrest bonus part of recruitment review

Hillcrest Futures delivers a range of services in the areas of physical and learning disabilities, autism and older people. It also provides drug, alcohol and recovery services.

The vacancies are a mix of permanent and fixed term full and part-time positions.

Hillcrest Futures is hiring in Dundee, Cupar, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

The retention payment is part of a wider update of the recruitment process at Hillcrest, says Ms Steele.

“This does not sit in isolation.

“We are updating our recruitment processes, looking at how we induct and getting feedback from employees on their early experiences with us and the vital feedback from those staff who decide to move on.”

Hillcrest provides housing, care, support, training, skills and employment services.

The company was awarded Community Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards in October.