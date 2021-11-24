Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abertay University spends £95,000 to help create sustainable campus

By Gavin Harper
November 24 2021, 12.25pm Updated: November 24 2021, 2.54pm
Abertay University estates manager Rab Smith and the solar panels.
Abertay University has invested £95,000 in a new bank of roof-mounted solar panels as part of its ongoing commitment to reduce emissions.

A bank of around 250 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, are now fixed to the roof of the university’s Kydd Building.

They have been installed to take full advantage of the high amount of sunshine hours available in Dundee.

The city is well known for being the sunniest in Scotland.

The solar panels will generate more than 60,000 kilowatt hours of carbon-free electricity every year.

The solar panels are in place on the Kydd Building at Abertay University.
The extra kilowatt hours generated are broadly equivalent to avoiding emissions that would be created by powering five homes for a full year.

It is also comparable to charging more than three million smartphones.

Everyone has to ‘play their part’

The solar panels project has been led by Abertay University estates manager Rab Smith.

He said: “It will have a significant impact on the university’s drive towards sustainability.

“Creating a more sustainable campus has been a top priority for many years.

“Creative solutions like this, which make effective use of otherwise unused roof space, will play a key role as we continue our broad range of work in this area.

“With COP26 now behind us, there’s a real onus on all institutions to play their part in tackling climate change.

“I know the Abertay community is highly supportive of any initiatives or new ways of working that can contribute to reducing the University’s carbon footprint.”

Solar panels part of Abertay sustainability

The investment in the solar panels is part of a wider approach to promoting sustainability and tackling climate change.

The university has cut its carbon emissions cut by over 50% since 2009.

A new environmental sustainability strategy, based on UN sustainable development goals, is due to be approved next year.

