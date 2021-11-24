Abertay University spends £95,000 to help create sustainable campus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Abertay University has invested £95,000 in a new bank of roof-mounted solar panels as part of its ongoing commitment to reduce emissions.

A bank of around 250 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, are now fixed to the roof of the university’s Kydd Building.

They have been installed to take full advantage of the high amount of sunshine hours available in Dundee.

The city is well known for being the sunniest in Scotland.

The solar panels will generate more than 60,000 kilowatt hours of carbon-free electricity every year.

The extra kilowatt hours generated are broadly equivalent to avoiding emissions that would be created by powering five homes for a full year.

It is also comparable to charging more than three million smartphones.

Everyone has to ‘play their part’

The solar panels project has been led by Abertay University estates manager Rab Smith.

He said: “It will have a significant impact on the university’s drive towards sustainability.

“Creating a more sustainable campus has been a top priority for many years.

“Creative solutions like this, which make effective use of otherwise unused roof space, will play a key role as we continue our broad range of work in this area.

“With COP26 now behind us, there’s a real onus on all institutions to play their part in tackling climate change.

“I know the Abertay community is highly supportive of any initiatives or new ways of working that can contribute to reducing the University’s carbon footprint.”

Solar panels part of Abertay sustainability

The investment in the solar panels is part of a wider approach to promoting sustainability and tackling climate change.

The university has cut its carbon emissions cut by over 50% since 2009.

A new environmental sustainability strategy, based on UN sustainable development goals, is due to be approved next year.