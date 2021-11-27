New Angus twine shop set to attract visitors from around the world

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus twine producer Nutscene is opening its first shop in Forfar today, hoping to attract international visitors to the town.

Nutscene’s roots – and some of its machinery – go back to 1922.

The company’s traditional garden twines are exported all over the world from its Kingsmuir factory.

The firm is now hoping to build up an Angus audience.

Nutscene hits the High Street

Chief executive Shona Young and her staff have been working on the shop opening since August.

“I feel like I’ve decided to have a baby at 57,” says the business owner.

“We will attract visitors to the town of Forfar, because we get lots of emails from customers asking if they can visit us.

“The factory doesn’t lend itself to having a retail outlet and many people have requested that over the years.

“We’ll be able to take our international customers to the shop so they can see our product on display.

“It’s nice as well to have a presence on the High Street.”

Nutscene has increased its number of staff to 15 ahead of the opening.

The twines are made with traditional methods and original machinery using biodegradable materials.

From Angus to the world

The new shop boasts a counter made from old boards used around the machines in the factory.

By bringing in the history of the company, Shona hopes to create a shop experience that will attract locals.

“People were stopping by when we painted the front to ask questions.

“A lot of people don’t know who Nutscene are.

“We’re exporting all over the world, but they don’t know we’re here.”

The shop is stocked with Nutscene twine and Sheila Maids – a clothes airier pulley which Shona also owns.

There is also a section for home interiors from other Scottish companies.

The businesswoman believes Nutscene will be a welcome addition to Forfar.

She says: “Our trade business has increased significantly and the number of independent shops that have opened up in the UK in the last year is phenomenal.

“A lot of zero waste and kind to the planet shops, so our product is popular as we don’t use plastic and there are a lot environmental benefits to using jute.

“We want to show people that you can do and offer something different on the High Street.”