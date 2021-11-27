Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment

New Angus twine shop set to attract visitors from around the world

By Maria Gran
November 27 2021, 9.42am
Nutscene chief executive Shona Young.


Angus twine producer Nutscene is opening its first shop in Forfar today, hoping to attract international visitors to the town.

Nutscene’s roots – and some of its machinery – go back to 1922.

The company’s traditional garden twines are exported all over the world from its Kingsmuir factory.

The firm is now hoping to build up an Angus audience.

Nutscene hits the High Street

Chief executive Shona Young and her staff have been working on the shop opening since August.

“I feel like I’ve decided to have a baby at 57,” says the business owner.

“We will attract visitors to the town of Forfar, because we get lots of emails from customers asking if they can visit us.

Nutscene twines are known around the world for their colours and quality.

“The factory doesn’t lend itself to having a retail outlet and many people have requested that over the years.

“We’ll be able to take our international customers to the shop so they can see our product on display.

“It’s nice as well to have a presence on the High Street.”

Brand ambassador Irina Medneva fills the shelves of Nutscene’s Forfar shop.

Nutscene has increased its number of staff to 15 ahead of the opening.

The twines are made with traditional methods and original machinery using biodegradable materials.

From Angus to the world

The new shop boasts a counter made from old boards used around the machines in the factory.

By bringing in the history of the company, Shona hopes to create a shop experience that will attract locals.

Nutscene has a wide range of home, garden and crafts products.

“People were stopping by when we painted the front to ask questions.

“A lot of people don’t know who Nutscene are.

“We’re exporting all over the world, but they don’t know we’re here.”

The shop is stocked with Nutscene twine and Sheila Maids – a clothes airier pulley which Shona also owns.

There is also a section for home interiors from other Scottish companies.

Brand ambassador Jessica Jankevica, 16, fills the shelves.

The businesswoman believes Nutscene will be a welcome addition to Forfar.

She says: “Our trade business has increased significantly and the number of independent shops that have opened up in the UK in the last year is phenomenal.

“A lot of zero waste and kind to the planet shops, so our product is popular as we don’t use plastic and there are a lot environmental benefits to using jute.

“We want to show people that you can do and offer something different on the High Street.”